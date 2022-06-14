MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Union County restaurant has been included on a list of the top-rated restaurants on DoorDash… in the country!

Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine was featured on the list of 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022, which was released Monday.

You can find the restaurant on the 6400 block of Old Monroe Road near Wesley Chapel Stouts Road in Monroe.

The Japanese/sushi specialty stop features an array of appetizers, fried rice, teriyaki, hibachi, poke bowls, and much, much more.

Kaizoku holds a whopping 4.8-star rating with over 3,700 reviews.

According to DoorDash, the list highlight’s the “top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.”

This was the only North Carolina restraunt listed in the top 100 list.