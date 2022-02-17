Indian Trail man sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for Family Dollar armed robbery

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A judge sentenced a 33-year-old Indian Trail man to serve 162 months in prison and two years of supervised release for robbing a Family Dollar store at gunpoint.

According to the US District Attorney’s Office, James Arden Alexander pleaded guilty on April 12, 2021 to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce, or “Hobbs Act” robbery. Another defendant, 33-year-old Gerrna McClure of Charlotte, was previously sentenced to four years in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.

Investigators say Alexander entered the Family Dollar store on the 6000 block of Nations Ford Road in Charlotte. When he entered the store, he pointed a gun at two customers and the store’s cashier and ordered them to get on the ground. The victims complied and Alexander went behind the counter, pointing his firearm at the cashier and forcing her to stand up and open the register.

Alexander took cash out of the register and fled the scene. A short time later, CMPD officers located Alexander and McClure in a car and attempted to stop them. McClure and Alexander ignored the officers, drove recklessly, and fled into South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to pull over the getaway car and were eventually successful in stopping the car on Interstate 77. Both Alexander and McClure were arrested at the scene, and the cash taken from the Family Dollar store was recovered from the vehicle along with a loaded firearm and additional firearm magazines.

Alexander is currently in federal custody and will be transferred into the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.