Indian Trail family remembers 5-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

Fox 46 is hearing from family members of 5-year-old Olivia Melendez.

Fox 46 told you Wednesday the young girl was hit by a car in the Fieldstone Farms neighborhood which is in Indian Trail.

A teenager hit the little girl and left the scene, according to police. The teen later turned himself in and faces felony hit and run charges.

The family is devastated and upset for many reasons. They say they tried to have babies several times before Olivia finally came into their lives.

“She’s my littlest buddy. She was just a beam of light. She was a miracle for my family from the beginning,” said Aunt Melissa Conarroe.

A miracle child after her 12-year-old sister was 5-year-old Olivia Melendez. She was born after her mother and father tried having a baby for three years and even used fertility treatment.

“That little girl was never in a bad mood, I mean unless she needed a nap or she was hungry. She was always spreading joy… always spreading love. Her favorite song was share the love,” said her aunt.

Olivia’s aunt and a host of family friends are speaking for Olivia’s mom and dad as they’re too upset for interviews.

“Anything we can do as a community to lift some of that burden and some of that weight so they can find some time to grieve and find some peace… just knowing she’s in a better place,” said Durand Bivens, neighbor.

The family is uplifting mom, dad and Olivia’s older sister who was at the park when the accident happened. They’re choosing to reflect on the good. They say that’s what Olivia would’ve wanted.

“She loved music, she loved dancing, she loved makeup, unicorns, skateboards and her friends and family,” said Gay Bivens, neighbor.

