‘He is devastated’: Union Co. parents react to mass COVID quarantines

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Almost 100 students are in quarantine at Weddington High School, but there are only six positive COVID-19 cases in students at the school.

95 students are under quarantine at Weddington High School because they were close contacts of the six positive COVID cases, according to Union County Public Schools.

The parking lot at the high school Tuesday was still pretty full. Students started back after spring break last Monday going to school five days a week.

They didn’t even make it a full week before students had to be sent home in quarantine.

One dad says his seniors at Weddington High may be impacted by his younger son’s exposure to COVID-19.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I just brought a middle schooler home from school, just a half hour ago, who has exposure and he’s devastated. He’s going to miss his tryouts tonight for soccer, he’s been looking forward to it, and it could potentially impact his brother and sister if he tests positive,” said David Bosefski.

The quarantined students will work remotely until they’re cleared to return to school, and the school district says the impacted areas of the school specifically will get a good cleaning.

Now that adults and even some students are being vaccinated, the quarantine guidelines have not changed for Union County Public Schools.

The school district referred Fox 46 to the state guidelines, which say the CDC is still recommending 14 days of quarantine for close contacts at schools.

That time can be reduced if someone does not have symptoms or tests negative for COVID, but it’s very different in schools compared with workplaces. When someone is fully vaccinated and is exposed to COVID-19, they do not have to quarantine, unless they’re having symptoms.