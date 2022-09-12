MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun and brass knuckles were found inside two separate student vehicles after a K-9 search at a Union County high school Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Cruz, 18, was arrested for possessing a gun on the school campus. A juvenile petition was filed on a 16-year-old linked to firearm possession.

(Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened at the Forest Hills High School parking lot during a regular K-9 search to ‘keep school campuses safe.’

Deputies say during the search, a UCSO K-9 gave a positive alert on two separate student cars. After a search, an unloaded .38 caliber revolver was found in one vehicle, a set of brass knuckles in the second vehicle, among other various items.

“The weapon recovered during this search has no place on the campus of one of our local schools,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “We remain committed to working with UCPS administrators to keep our school campuses safe and secure learning environments.”

In addition to the criminal charges obtained by deputies, school administrators have given the appropriate disciplinary actions for all the students linked to the suspect vehicles.

“I am proud of the professional investigation conducted in this case,” Cathey added. “I am thankful that our K-9 teams were in the right place at the right time to identify a potential threat and address it immediately.”