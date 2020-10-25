Elementary school in Union County goes fully remote for 2 weeks citing COVID-19

An elementary school in Union County has decided to go fully virtual for 2 weeks citing the possible exposure of multiple faculty and students to the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

Multiple staff members and several students may have been exposed to the coronavirus, officials said, so Unionville Elementary will go full remote for at least two weeks. At least one staff member and student have already tested positive for the Virus.

“In consultation with Union County Public Health, a decision has been made to close Unionville Elementary for students and staff Oct. 26 – Nov. 6. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely (Plan C) until the school reopens on Monday, Nov. 9.”

Officials say they are conducting contact tracing and will sanitize the facility during the closure.

