UNION COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Union County, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened at 5:15 a.m. on HWY 215 near Rices Chapel Road, approximately eight miles south of Union, South Carolina.

Troopers said the driver was operating a 2019 Chevrolet SUV, traveling south on HWY 215, when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox, and two culverts.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment where they passed away, Highway Patrol said.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.