UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office has narrowed down their list of names for its newest employee.
After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.
Check them out! ⬇️
The nine names are the finalists, and you can vote for your favorite in the Facebook post below:
To cast your vote, you must:
- Choose your favorite name/photo out of the nine.
- Leave a reaction on your favorite photo/name (click the like/love button on your choice).
- Share!
Voting will be open until Monday, Aug. 15, at noon.
May the best name win!