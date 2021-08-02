Deadly shooting at weekend house party in Union County, police say

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed following a conflict at a Monroe house party over the weekend, Monroe PD said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Sunday near 500 S. West Street in Monroe. Jaqavis Allen, 24, was in the front yard, face down, suffering from gunshot wounds. Allen was transported to Atrium Union where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that a party was taking at the home and both the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation that resulted in the shooting. A gun was also found on Allen. Multiple vehicles were struck.

No charges have been filed and there is no mention of an arrest.

This is the second deadly shooting in Monroe in the last two weeks. Loyalti Allah, 13, was an innocent bystander and was fatally struck by a bullet when a car drove by and opened up fire on Icemorlee Street. Allah was sitting at a picnic table with other friends. The other children did not sustain injuries, according to authorities. Four arrests were made in that shooting, and all four are facing first-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-282-4700.