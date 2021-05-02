Pilot killed after crop-dusting chopper gets entangled in power lines

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pilot was killed after a crop-dusting helicopter became entangled in power lines Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 1:30 p.m. regarding the accident near 4000 Belk Mill Road, which is south of Wingate University.





An initial investigation revealed that the helicopter was crop-dusting fields when the helicopter became entangled in power lines. The pilot was the sole individual onboard.

This remains an active investigation.