UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews are responding to a large field fire Wednesday evening in Monroe, according to Union County dispatch.

The fire began around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, near Weddington Road and Willoughby Road.

Station 16 in Union County responded to the call and is working to extinguish the fire.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.