INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the weather warms up, ducks are pouring into the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail.

Many of those ducks are coming from people who bought them at feed stores, and they end up with preventable nutritional deficiencies because they weren’t cared for properly.

Not only that, but following the Easter holiday, the rescue is getting especially inundated with baby ducks and chickens.

“We probably have hundreds of babies at this point,” said Sarah Corbitt, with the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

Recently, some of those chicks were even given away as party favors.

“It’s a lot,” Corbitt said. “It’s like raising a child — and they’re messy. People don’t realize how messy they are.”

Ducks are coming into the rescue daily with things like nutrient deficiencies that leave them disabled.

“We can fix it if it’s early enough,” Corbitt said. “And sometimes, if it’s too late, it’s not fair for these animals who are a month old and will never be able to walk in their entire life. Those cases really break out hearts because it’s preventable.”

The rescue took in nearly 8,000 animals total last year. This year, hundreds of baby birds have already been brought in.

“Being a non-profit, it’s draining all of our funds.”

Waterfowl experts are asking that people do their research before buying baby birds. They also say most of them cannot be released into the wild.

“We see this all the time in tons of animals, unfortunately,” said Corbitt. “A lot of times, people get these babies and realize they’re too much for them to handle or they weren’t necessarily anticipating what it took to take care of them appropriately.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, you can e-mail donations@cwrescue.org