5-year-old struck in last week’s Union CO. hit-and-run has died, officials say

Union County
A five-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run last week in Union County has died, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Olivia Grace Melendez, who was struck a week ago has succumbed to her injuries, The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a pedestrian that had been struck around 3 p.m. last Saturday, October 3, near Fieldstone Farms Soccer Field on Houndscroft Road. A five-year-old girl was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, driving what was described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima, jumped a curb prior to striking the child and then fled the scene.

Ultimately the suspect, whose description is not being given because he is a juvenile, turned himself into police.

A vigil is being held Saturday from 5-6 p.m. on Singletree in Fieldstone Farms, according to an Indian Trail Facebook post.

