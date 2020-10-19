5 kilos of meth seized during Union County traffic stop

Five kilograms of methamphetamine were confiscated and two arrests were made during a traffic stop on Sunday, Union County officials said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday evening near Unionville-Indian Trail Road and US 74.
A K-9 named Yago detectived drugs and a search was conducted. Over 5 kilos of meth were discovered and Winston Salem residents Giovanni Hernandez-Zapata, 34, and Dalia Chinito-Noyola, 35, were both arrested.
They both face multiple charges including drug trafficking.
