5 kilos of meth seized during Union County traffic stop

Union County
Posted: / Updated:

Union County Sheriff

Five kilograms of methamphetamine were confiscated and two arrests were made during a traffic stop on Sunday, Union County officials said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday evening near Unionville-Indian Trail Road and US 74.

A K-9 named Yago detectived drugs and a search was conducted. Over 5 kilos of meth were discovered and Winston Salem residents Giovanni Hernandez-Zapata, 34, and Dalia Chinito-Noyola, 35, were both arrested.

They both face multiple charges including drug trafficking.

