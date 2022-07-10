UNION COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 35-year-old man who went swimming on Lake Monroe on a day of heavy storms drowned, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Lake Monroe. 35-year-old Armando Perez-Cruz had been visiting the lake and jumped into the water to go for a swim, and never resurfaced, the deputy’s report indicated.

His body was discovered a short time later. No foul play is suspected.

Union EMS, the Monroe Fire Department, the Charlotte Fire Department’s Dive Team, and the Stack Road Volunteer Fire Department were among the departments that responded to the scene.