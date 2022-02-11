32-year-old inmate found unresponsive at Union County Jail, pronounced dead

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 32-year-old man found unresponsive at the Union County Jail Friday morning was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said an officer was conducting morning meal service when they recognized that the inmate was unresponsive.

The officer immediately began to evaluate his condition and provide medical care, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation handle the investigation.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play. The name of the inmate has not been released pending the notification of his family.

