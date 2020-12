CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One lucky lottery player has won a $1 million prize in Cabarrus County, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced the ticket, which was sold at a convenience store in Cabarrus County. The odds of winning are 1 in 300 million. The ticket would have cost $2.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The jackpot is still available, with a pot now of $310 million.

