CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper is supporting his alma mater, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, in their high-profile case soon to be heard by the United States Supreme Court.

Cooper and other current and former Southern governors filed an amicus brief supporting UNC and arguing that race should be a consideration for college admissions.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the defendant in a case filed by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, which argues race should not be a factor for students applying for higher education.

But UNC is not the only college under the microscope in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Harvard is also being challenged by the same group, Students for Fair Admissions. If the High Court rules in the group’s favor, it could overturn the legality of affirmative action.

The Supreme Court decided to take up these cases in January, leading to many scholars, companies, politicians, and more writing amicus briefs. Cooper’s amicus brief argues diversity in education fosters diversity in government and supports race being used as a consideration in college admissions.

It says in part:

Democracy “Demands leaders who reflect the diversity of the people they govern” and said, “but for much of our nation’s history, the path to leadership for racial minorities has been strewn with obstacles. As leaders of southern states, amici know all too well the detrimental effects those obstacles can have not only on individual residents but on the enterprise of government itself.”

According to other amicus briefs filed, some other groups support the petitioner, Students for Fair Admissions. Wen Fa, Senior Attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, and Ken Marcus, Chairman of the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, both wrote amicus briefs and agreed that race should not be a factor in admissions.

“Universities first adopted the diversity framework, not because they wanted to have more black or Hispanic students, but because they wanted to have fewer Jewish students,” Marcus explained. “Much of the way that universities continue to look at diversity is based on some of these building blocks that are actually very dubious in their historical background. Even if the current admissions officers have different ideas in mind, it probably shouldn’t be shocking that some of these diversity elements that were initially developed for exclusionary reasons are not quite as perfect as the higher education administrators would like as the administration’s would; like us to believe.”

Fa explained his concern for the current affirmative action legality’s impact on Asian students.

“There was a 2003 decision at the University of Michigan Law School, which allowed the use of racial preferences in higher education. And we believe that decision was wrong. Not only was it wrong, but it continues to have a profound effect on students applying to universities across the country. You have guides, like the Princeton Review, stereotyping Asian applicants to these universities, saying that they shouldn’t say that they want to play the piano or major in math or sciences or become a doctor because doing so would decrease your chances of getting admitted and make them seem too much like the typical Asian applicant,” Fa continued. “And we think that’s wrong. We think that every individual should be treated as an individual; every individual should be free to pursue his or her opportunity, or pursue his or her dreams, no matter what they might be. “

Fa said he expects arguments in the case to be heard later this year, potentially in November, and says the Court could make a decision come June of 2023.