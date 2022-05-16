HATTERAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A miracle rescue! The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet came to the rescue of a distressed dog who had been treading water in the Pamlico Sound.

Authorities said while conducting law enforcement missions aboard CG24508, a call came over Channel 16 about a vessel that had lost their dog “Myla” overboard in Pamlico Sound.

Shortly after, look outs on CG24508 spotted movement on the calm waters and upon closer inspection saw a dog swimming toward the boat.

The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled “Myla” on board, authorities said.

“After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners,” U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said. “We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!”