‘Truly one-of-a-kind’; Paco the 13-year-old harbor seal passes away at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo tweeted out that Paco the harbor seal has died.

Paco was a 13-year-old harbor seal, and while the cause of death was not immediately available, he was found to have a large mass on his lung, according to the tweet.

Paco is remembered by his keepers as a sassy and intelligent seal who took great “seal-fies” and made his keepers smile and laugh.

Paco the Harbor Seal (Courtesy of the NC Zoo)

Paco will be dearly missed by his keepers and zoo-goers.