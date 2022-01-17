True crime podcast sparks renewed interest into NC cold case murder of Denise Johnson

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A stack of newspaper clippings. Yellowed photographs.

“This shows her radiance,” said Donnie Johnson. “This one just shows who she was with animals and the beach girl.”

Some are written in print. Others, on her heart. But memories are all that Donnie has left of her little sister, Denise.

“Just thinking of her smile makes me smile. She was like a light,” remembered Donnie.

On July 13, 1997, that light went out. Denise’s home in Kill Devil Hills had been set on fire and she had been murdered.

“I just am sad that there’s a human out there that’s such a coward, it’s very sad for them,” said Donnie.

For the last 24 years, Denise’s case has remained unsolved.

“Someone has gotten away with murder,” said Andrew Womble, the District Attorney for Dare County.

“The ultimate question,” said Womble. “The question is everybody’s asking is, who committed this crime?”

That question has been on his mind, as well as the mind of Delia D’Ambra.

Delia is one of the top true crime podcasters in the country. Her podcast, Counterclock, featured Denise’s case and reached millions of people across the world. In it, Delia looked at all of the pieces of the case and tried to help find answers for Donnie.

“The Counterclock podcast spurred more enthusiasm and really, lit a fire in provided some very needed inertia in the case to get us moving forward,” said Andrew.

Womble said, the podcast was the spark they needed. Now, they’re using new technology on old evidence. He said they’re looking for DNA evidence, which hadn’t been done before.

“We didn’t have the technology 24 years ago that we have now,” said Andrew.

He said one of the difficult things about Denise’s case is that the home was set on fire, destroying some evidence.

But that’s not stopping him.







“I also want to send that message that we’re not going to quit,” said Andrew.

He’s certain about one thing.

“Absolutely,” said Andrew.

That they are close to finding Denise’s killer.

“I’m very confident that the Denise Johnson case will be a closed case, we will solve this murder investigation and it will not be as long as it has been,” said Andrew.

As for Donnie, hope is a hard thing.

“I can only hope that, if it’s meant to get solved, it will,” said Donnie.

Every July is a challenge, but she’s made peace with the fact she may never know who killed her little sister.

“We talk about my peace about it, whether I think it will be solved on the earth, I don’t know,” said Donnie.

Butterflies. Sunrises.

Donnie said she sees her little sister in the most beautiful things and knows, someday, she’ll see her again.