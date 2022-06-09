FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed an adult and a child were killed in an early morning traffic collision on Interstate-95 near Fayetteville.
The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near the Highway 87 exit on I-95 northbound.
The investigation revealed both vehicles were traveling northbound. The driver of the tractor-trailer failed to reduce its speed, overcorrected to the right and struck a white Dodge Ram Van in the rear left corner.
After impact, the tractor-trailer traveled off the roadway to the left and turned over. The Dodge Ram was moved prior to the Highway Patrol arriving on scene.
Tony Terrell Weeks Jr., 31, of Virginia was driving the tractor-trailer and passed away from his injuries.
Tyler Rasher, 2, of New Jersey was a passenger and also succumbed to his injuries.
Andrea Rasher, 32, of New Jersey was a passenger and was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 44-year-old Florida man was driving the Dodge Ram and had no injuries.
The northbound lanes were closed but reopened before 9 a.m.