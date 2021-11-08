Truck carrying wine overturns, closes busy NC highway

Courtesy of Chad Tucker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 was closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit.

This closure was expected to last some time.

Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the roadway and crews were working to clean it up.

Avoid the area for the time being, but authorities are estimating the roadway will be closed until 1:30 p.m. Monday.