Trooper: North Carolina man seriously injured after slamming car into back of 18-wheeler on US-64

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured after he slammed his car into the back of a tractor-trailer on U.S. Route 64 westbound near Knightdale Tuesday morning, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper told CBS 17.

According to the trooper, the man “was going way too fast for the area, over the posted speed limit” when the wreck occurred on U.S. 64 near exit 436/U.S. Route 264 at around 8:30 a.m.

The trooper told CBS 17 that the crash happened when traffic was slowing because of another crash further up the road and the driver of a dark gray Ford Fusion wasn’t paying attention.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was traveling on U.S. 64 at least 80 mph, but likely much faster than that, when traffic ahead slowed to around 5 to 10 mph because of a collision further up the road. The driver of the Fusion tried swerving to the right to bypass the traffic but ended up plowing into the back of a tractor-trailer.

According to the trooper, there were no skid marks at the scene and the car flipped over about 50 feet away from the impact site. Some of the Fusion became lodged in the back of the truck, the trooper said.

The man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The trooper said he wasn’t sure of his current condition but the man was very lucky to have survived the crash.

No one else was injured in the crash, but a white pickup got hit with debris and the back of the tractor-trailer was badly damaged.

The identity of the man has not been released and authorities didn’t say what charges he will face if he survives.

The road reopened around 10:30 a.m.