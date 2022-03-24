(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Douglas Pfaff of Winston-Salem only went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket and won big, NC Education Lottery officials said.

Pfaff said he has a special item in mind that he hopes to purchase with his prize money.

“I would like to buy a boat,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff owned a boat when he lived in Texas, but sold it many years ago. He’s dreamed of buying a new one ever since.

“When I sold my boat, it was like losing a part of my body,” Pfaff said. “I pledged to myself if I had the chance to I would get me another boat.”

Pfaff, a co-owner of Pfaff’s Inc., matched all five white balls in Sunday’s drawing to win his prize. He bought his lucky $2 ticket from the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane in Winston-Salem.

When Pfaff, 66, arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his winnings, he had a decision to make. He could take the prize as an annuity, receiving $25,000 every year for the rest of his life, or the lump-sum amount of $390,000.

He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,942.

Lucky for Life drawings are held every night and offer a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. The odds of winning the second prize, $25,000 a year for life, are 1 in 1,813,028.