‘Totally illegal’; NC woman says rideshare company drivers refuse rides to those with disabilities

(WGHP) — Ridesharing apps are meant to make life a little easier when people need to get from one place to the next, but it’s become difficult for those that have disabilities.

Becky Davidson is blind and has a guide dog that helps her throughout the day. She said there have been times rideshare company drivers refused her riding privileges because they don’t want service animals in their cars.

“It’s pretty obvious when a driver pulls up that I’m standing with a dog with a harness on, and once I say this is a guide dog or this is a service dog, that should be the end of it,” said Davidson.

Davidson said it’s not uncommon for rideshare drivers to refuse service to those with disabilities, she said she has made formal complaints before. “Periodically, rideshare drivers will refuse to pick up a person who’s accompanied by a service dog, but when it does happen, it’s frustrating and humiliating, and it should not happen. It’s totally illegal,” said Davidson.

Recently, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Uber for overcharging disabled riders a fee for taking more time to get into the car.

The suit alleges it charges people with disabilities extra money for having the driver wait longer than two minutes to get into the car.

The complaint alleges that Uber violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by declining to reasonably alter its wait time policy for passengers with disabilities and need more than two minutes to get in an Uber car.

FOX8 reached out to Uber on their policy when it comes to dealing with those with disabilities.

“Drivers who use the Uber app agree to comply with applicable laws, including anti-discrimination and ADA laws. We encourage users who feel they’ve been denied service due to a disability or service animal to report this to us through the Accessibility section of the Help menu so we can take appropriate action,” said Uber Technologies, Inc.

Davidson said if someone with disabilities is being treated unfairly, call services like the American Council of the Blind for resources on how to get help with discrimination.