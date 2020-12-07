Toddler dies after being hit by car in North Carolina

MCGEE CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler died after being hit by a car in Johnston County Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along Massengill Pond Road near Whittington Road, which is about two miles east of Angier, according to authorities in Johnston County.

A parent of a 2-year-old accidentally hit the child with a car, officials said.

“Total accident,” said Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. “Nothing appears criminal,” he added.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The child was run over by the car, was unresponsive after the incident and died.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

Caldwell said no charges would be filed in the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE