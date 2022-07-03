CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Clinton Police Department are investigating a shooting Saturday night after they say six people were shot.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene in reference to shots fired at the 500 block of Stetson St.

That’s just one block away from Kennedy St., where police say a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood road Saturday morning at about 2:30.

Upon arrival, they report six people were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

The victims are listed as:

61-year-old Agnes Chevallier

60-year-old Ricky Herring

36-year-old Jonathan Raynor

23-year-old Isaiah Cunningham

A 12-year-old boy

A 17-month-old male toddler

Reports say all victims are stable condition.

Investigators say the suspects arrived at the address in a black Chrysler 200 and drove past a home where residents were gathered outside.

They say the car circled the block and drove by again, this time shooting toward the home and hitting the six victims.

The suspects then fled the scene.

It is not known where they went.

Investigators say evidence gathered so far shows the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Detectives continue to investigate and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.

They can also provide an anonymous tip through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, and beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’