‘To almost losing my life to true blessings’: COVID-19 survivor wins $1 million in NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man and grandfather of six said winning a $1 million lottery prize was a “dream come true” a year after his seven-week battle with COVID-19.

“To think about it, one year ago I was in the hospital with COVID-19,” said Donalise Stewart of Person County. “I was in the hospital for seven weeks. Now, a year later, here I am. To almost losing my life to true blessings.”

Stewart said he was on his way home from work last Wednesday when he decided to stop at the Timberlake Mart and bought a $10 million Platinum 7s scratch-off.

“I don’t know what made me stop,” the man told NC Lottery officials.

I was feeling a bit down, thinking about 1-2-2-4 because my grandmother passed on December 24, so I decided to play them. I was about to walk out the door when someone stopped me and asked if I was going to buy scratch-offs. Next thing I know I am on my knees –  just overwhelmed.”

15 minutes later, Stewart said he left the store jumping for joy over his winnings.

“I always wondered how I would react if I won,” said Stewart. “Nothing prepares you for that feeling. I did not expect that. All I can say is that dreams do come true.”

He chose to take home a lump sum of $424,503 after taxes withholdings.

Stewart, a warehouse worker, said the winnings will help to pay his medical bills as a result of the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 messed me up,” he said. “This will help take the pressure off with medical bills.”

