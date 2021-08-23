Tire store manager in NC run over after confronting would-be thieves

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Discount Tire manager was run over by a vehicle, according to Asheville police, after confronting a man and woman attempting to steal tires.

The manager suffered minor injuries.

Asheville Police officers are now searching for the pair last seen in a 2012-2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag. The man is described as white, in his 50s, large build, with salt and pepper colored hair. The woman is described as white, in her early 40s, tall, with a tan complexion.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.