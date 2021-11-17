Timber! Christmas tree grown at North Carolina family farm cut down, on its way to the White House

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Things got ‘presidential’ in Ashe County on Wednesday as the White House Christmas tree was officially cut down at a local family-run farm.

This year, the White House Christmas tree is coming from Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina. On Wednesday, the Fraser Fir was chopped down, wrapped, and placed on a trailer to be shipped to D.C.

We’re minutes away from cutting time !



This year the White House Christmas Tree is coming from Peak Farms in Jefferson, NC.



This Fraser Fir is about to come down, get wrapped and then get put on a trailer set for Washington, DC. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/SvIF5ZDl1g — Julian Sadur (@JulianSadurTV) November 17, 2021

When it comes to growing Christmas trees for the White House, North Carolina is about as close to elite as you can get, sending 14 to the White House, eight of them from Ashe County.

So what’s the secret?

“Fraser Fir,” said Jennifer Greene, Exec. Director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. “It’s native to the area and we have some of the best growers in the nation.”

Fraser Fir’s are the type of tree. According to Greene, they have beautiful colors, a great smell, and strong branches to hold ornaments.

When it comes to growing them, two of the best are the dynamic father-and-son duo of Rusty and Beau Estes. The owners of Peak Farms in Jefferson, NC, and the winners of the 2021 contest.

It’s the third time they’ve won the honor of sending a tree to the White House, but they remain humble and honored. Chalking up their success more to the land they grow their trees on.

“We got good ground to work with, good elevation, good climate, everything,” said Rusty Estes