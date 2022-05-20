NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Excitement is building in Wilkes County as racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to return in about three months. Just this week, the old speedway had a visit from Governor Roy Cooper and a separate open house that drew thousands of fans.



At the open house Wednesday evening, it’s estimated that 3,000 to 5,000 fans showed up. Merchandise sold out in about 30 minutes. This is the first time many fans were able to see the racetrack up close and in person legally. Since the track closed in 1996, local law enforcement has had several issues with trespassing.



The road to bringing racing back to the track wasn’t an easy one. It started more than two years ago, with plenty of weary fans unsure if racing would ever return



It was one year ago when the campaign started. Not a political campaign, but an effort to bring racing back. Those living in Wilkes County started putting up banners that said “We want you back” all over town.

“We need it back here,” one business owner told Queen City News last summer.

The campaign is now a win. The banners are updated, to say “We got you back”. The vision started back just before the pandemic, in March 2020. At that time Wilkes County Commissioner Eddie Settle had an ambitious plan to reach out to leaders at Speedway Motorsports.

“We are sitting in my opinion, the seat of the Northwest. We can fill that track,” said Settle.

The idea was met with skepticism from locals and race fans alike. Just weeks later the COVID shutdown delayed any progress in opening the track.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is located just off highway 421. The historic venue last hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event in 1996. While there are no plans to return that type of racing to the track right now, grassroots, local racers have a chance to race in August and October.

Produced by XR Racing and events, more than a dozen races weekends are planned.



To prepare for a return to racing portions of the track surface have been patched and cracks have been sealed.

“We anticipate there will be some professional drivers who come in from the bigger series like Cup, Xfinity and truck,” said Marcus Smith during a press conference in April announcing the events.

Tickets are already on sale for the race events that are happening at the speedway nearly every weekend during the month of August.

In the meantime, the track is still getting used for non-racing events, including by NCDOT leaders who used the facility for an equipment operators safety conference earlier this month.

For more information on the race schedule and tickets click here.