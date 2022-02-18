‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85.

One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never seen anything this severe.

Lori and Cliff Tollie say they hear car crashes all the time, and that’s exactly what they thought this was. They say they were sitting on the sofa watching TV when the plane went down. They say the impact shook their couch.

“We were just sitting on the couch and just a loud boom, and we just kind of jumped and looked at each other and said ‘what was that?'” Lori said.

They went outside to see what was happening. They say their neighbor was already in her yard calling the police. The couple lives only a few feet from a clear view of the highway, so they walked down to the end of the street to take a look.

That’s when they saw the wreck for the first time.

“Smoke at the interstate down here was just all up in the air. And we said a bad wreck. We didn’t really know it was a plane until we got down there and our neighbor had seen stuff, so we knew then it was a plane crash” Lori said.

They say after that police, fire and EMS crews started showing up, and so did other people who were trying to get a glimpse of the wreck.

It was a different experience for their neighbor, Lacee Nichols, who was outside with her kids as the plane went down.

“I could hear the propellers, the motor sounding like it was cutting out. It was going pop, pop, pop, pop. He was barely missing the tops of the trees over here. As soon as he went over the top of the trees, instantly and explosion, flames, black smoke.” Nichols said. “He was so close, I could count the bolts almost on the bottom of the plane. I thought he was going to crash in my yard or on my house. He was that close, I’ve never seen a plane that close to a house before.”

NIchols said when she saw the explosion, she immediately called 911.

“Honestly, that was something that you wouldn’t see typically other than on a movie. Definitely not in your neighborhood, especially not with your kids outside,” she said.

She says the image of the plane going down is burned into her memory.

“I’m still shook up now to be honest with you. It was hard for me to go to sleep last night just knowing I could hear the planes going over the top of my house. That’s something that’s going to be in the back of my mind always now. I know that’s once in a lifetime thing that normally happens, but it’s just something that’s always going to be in the back of my mind.” she said.

The state department of public safety says the plane experienced possible mechanical failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

That investigation could take up to 18 months.