RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Available phone numbers in a part of North Carolina will be “exhausted” in 2023. Fortunately, state officials are stepping in to fix the problem.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina.

The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June that the area is in need of “implementation of an all-services distributed overlay to provide area code relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area.”

The release also states that without area code relief, “numbering resources for new accounts in the 910 area will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023.”

That means the new overlay area code will be 472. The telecommunications industry unanimously recommended the overlay back in June, and the option was also supported by the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission. The commission has previously approved similar overlay relief in the Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro areas.

The adoption of an overlay means that existing customers will be able to keep their 910 numbers without change.

In a press release on Thursday, officials said the new area code will begin being issued on Oct. 7 “when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do today.”

The NC Utilities Commission offered tips for those who will be getting a 472 area code:

• Check devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.

• Continue to program/save/store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10digit telephone number.

• Verify that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety & medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services – recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

More information can be found at the N.C. Utilities Commission website.