These recipes are definite reminders of why we call North Carolina home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot.
In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which is how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by the state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from North Carolina.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Hatteras Style Clam Chowder
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Uncle Mike’s Vinegar Pepper Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 3 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Western North Carolina Vinegar Barbeque Sauce
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Additional: 2 days
– Total: 2 days
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 11
Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 1/4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
Big Smokey Burgers
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 11
Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Red BBQ Slaw
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Fish Stew
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
North Carolina BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 64
– Yield: 1 gallon
– Number of ingredients: 7
Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Easy Slow Cooker BBQ
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 hrs 30 minutes
– Total: 10 hrs 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Carolina BBQ
– Prep: 4 hrs 40 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 5 hrs
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Carolina Mustard Sauce #1
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 7
ECU Tailgate Wings
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Jbird’s Authentic Sweet Vinegar BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 6
Carolina BBQ Pork Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Portobello Stacks
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Granny’s Vinegar Chicken
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 chicken thighs
– Number of ingredients: 6
Cucumber Ketchup
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 25 minutes
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
North Carolina Pulled Pork
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 9 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Easy North Carolina Barbeque
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 9 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Eastern North Carolina Barbeque Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 64
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 6
Cheese Stuffed Mushroom Appetizer
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Fancy Pimento Cheese
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 8
Bubba’s Barbequed Skirt Steak
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Killed Lettuce and Onion
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Carolina BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 5 cups
– Number of ingredients: 9
Mama Gunn’s Pound Cake
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9-inch tube cake
– Number of ingredients: 10
Lima Bean Hummus
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 13
