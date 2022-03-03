(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is.
They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in North Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb.
Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
1 / 46OMDb
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
– Born: Rocky Mount, North Carolina, USA (11/28/1984)
– Known for:
— Michelle in “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016)
— Ramona Flowers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)
— Helena Bertinelli / The Huntress in “Birds of Prey” (2020)
2 / 46OMDb
Darby Camp
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (7/14/2007)
– Known for:
— Kate in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (2020)
— Chloe Mackenzie in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)
— Kate in “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018)
3 / 46OMDb
Margo Stilley
– Born: Bear Creek, North Carolina, USA (11/20/1982)
– Known for:
— Lisa in “9 Songs” (2004)
— Ingrid in “How to Lose Friends & Alienate People” (2008)
— Mischa in “The Trip” (2010)
4 / 46OMDb
Britt Robertson
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (4/18/1990)
– Known for:
— Casey Newton in “Tomorrowland” (2015)
— Aubrey Miller in “The First Time” (2012)
— Katie Kampenfelt in “Ask Me Anything” (2014)
5 / 46OMDb
Jaime Pressly
– Born: Kinston, North Carolina, USA (7/30/1977)
– Known for:
— Joy Turner in “My Name Is Earl” (2005-2009)
— Priscilla in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)
— Denise in “I Love You, Man” (2009)
6 / 46OMDb
Evan Rachel Wood
– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA (9/7/1987)
– Known for:
— Tracy Freeland in “Thirteen” (2003)
— Melody Celestine in “Whatever Works” (2009)
— Dolores Abernathy in “Westworld” (2016-2022)
7 / 46Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images
Julianne Moore
– Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA (12/3/1960)
– Known for:
— Cathy Whitaker in “Far from Heaven” (2002)
— Jules in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010)
— Alice Howland in “Still Alice” (2014)
8 / 46OMDb
Chyler Leigh
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (4/10/1982)
– Known for:
— Janey Briggs in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)
— Molly Reins in “Brake” (2012)
— Alex Danvers / Sentinel / Supergirl in “Supergirl” (2015-2021)
9 / 46OMDb
Meredith Hagner
– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA (5/31/1987)
– Known for:
— Portia Davenport in “Search Party” (2016-2022)
— Katelyn Stuben in “Hits” (2014)
— Katelyn Stuben in "Hits" (2014)
— April's Friend in "Irrational Man" (2015)
10 / 46OMDb
Bellamy Young
– Born: Asheville, North Carolina, USA (2/19/1970)
– Known for:
— Mellie Grant in “Scandal” (2012-2018)
— Rachael in “Mission: Impossible III” (2006)
— Catherine Metsker in “We Were Soldiers” (2002)
11 / 46OMDb
Jill Wagner
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (1/13/1979)
– Known for:
— Polly Watt in “Splinter” (2008)
— Stephanie Braven in “Braven” (2018)
— Kate Argent in “Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)
12 / 46OMDb
Julianna Guill
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (7/7/1987)
– Known for:
— Jessie Nevin in “The Resident” (2018-2019)
— Stark’s Assistant in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
— Stark's Assistant in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
— Becca Riley in "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014-2018)
13 / 46Scott Gries/ImageDirect // Getty Images
Jennifer Ehle
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (12/29/1969)
– Known for:
— Jessica in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)
— Vinnie Dickinson in “A Quiet Passion” (2016)
— Kathy Jardine in “Little Men” (2016)
14 / 46OMDb
Ariana DeBose
– Born: North Carolina, USA (1/25/1991)
– Known for:
— Anita in “West Side Story” (2021)
— Ensemble in “Hamilton” (2020)
— Alyssa Greene in “The Prom” (2020)
15 / 46OMDb
Emily Procter
– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA (10/8/1968)
– Known for:
— Debbie in “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995)
— Calleigh Duquesne in “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012)
— Leah Fuller in “Big Momma’s House 2” (2006)
16 / 46DFree // Shutterstock
Pam Grier
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (5/26/1949)
– Known for:
— Jackie Brown in “Jackie Brown” (1997)
— Commander Helena Braddock in “Ghosts of Mars” (2001)
— Coffy in “Coffy” (1973)
17 / 46OMDb
Sierra McCormick
– Born: Asheville, North Carolina, USA (10/28/1997)
– Known for:
— Fay Crocker in “The Vast of Night” (2019)
— Emma in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2007-2009)
— Scarlett in “American Horror Stories” (2021)
18 / 46OMDb
Liz Vassey
– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA (8/9/1972)
– Known for:
— Captain Liberty in “The Tick” (2001-2002)
— Wendy Simms in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2005-2010)
— Louise Davis in “Brotherly Love” (1995-1997)
19 / 46OMDb
Laya DeLeon Hayes
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (6/22/2004)
– Known for:
— Doc McStuffins in “Doc McStuffins” (2014-2020)
— Nadine in “Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie” (2017)
— Priya in “Liv and Maddie: Cali Style” (2016-2017)
20 / 46OMDb
Sharon Lawrence
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (6/29/1961)
– Known for:
— A.D.A. Sylvia Costas / A.D.A. Sylvia Costas-Sipowicz in “NYPD Blue” (1993-1999)
— Margo in “Shameless” (2016-2019)
— Brenda in “The Ranch” (2017)
21 / 46OMDb
Ava Gardner
– Born: Grabtown, North Carolina, USA (12/24/1922)
– Died: 1/25/1990
– Known for:
— Maxine Faulk in “The Night of the Iguana” (1964)
— Moira Davidson in “On the Beach” (1959)
— Eloise Y. Kelly in “Mogambo” (1953)
22 / 46OMDb
Maddie Hasson
– Born: Wilmington, North Carolina, USA (1/4/1995)
– Known for:
— Chloe in “God Bless America” (2011)
— Jo Masterson in “Twisted” (2013-2014)
— Sydney Lake in “Malignant” (2021)
23 / 46OMDb
Jackée Harry
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (8/14/1956)
– Known for:
— Sandra Clark in “227” (1985-1989)
— Lisa Landry in “Sister, Sister” (1994-1999)
— Julie Benson in “Ladybugs” (1992)
24 / 46OMDb
Corinne Bohrer
– Born: Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, USA (10/18/1958)
– Known for:
— Laura in “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol” (1987)
— Anna Rudolph in “Big Eden” (2000)
— Prank / Zoey Clark in “The Flash” (1991)
25 / 46OMDb
Lexi DiBenedetto
– Born: Carolina Beach, North Carolina, USA (3/21/1999)
– Known for:
— Simmi Johnson in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2013)
— Daughter in “Martyrs” (2015)
— Ashley in “Love Is All You Need?” (2012)
26 / 46OMDb
Kathryn Grayson
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (2/9/1922)
– Died: 2/17/2010
– Known for:
— Lilli Vanessi ‘Katherine’ in “Kiss Me Kate” (1953)
— Magnolia Hawks in “Show Boat” (1951)
— Abigail Chandler in “Two Sisters from Boston” (1946)
27 / 46OMDb
Anna Wood
– Born: Mt. Airy, North Carolina, USA (12/30/1985)
– Known for:
— Monica in “Chronicle” (2012)
— Julianna in “The Following” (2015)
— Young Sarah Walker in “Brothers & Sisters” (2010)
28 / 46OMDb
Madison Bailey
– Born: North Carolina, USA (1/29/1999)
– Known for:
— Kiara in “Outer Banks” (2020-2021)
— Wendy Hernandez in “Black Lightning” (2018-2019)
— Carla (segment “The Man in the Suitcase”) in “Creepshow” (2019)
29 / 46OMDb
Laurel Holloman
– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA (5/23/1971)
– Known for:
— Tina Kennard in “The L Word” (2004-2009)
— Randy Dean in “The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love” (1995)
— Sheryl Lynn in “Boogie Nights” (1997)
30 / 46OMDb
Debbi Morgan
– Born: Dunn, North Carolina, USA (9/20/1951)
– Known for:
— Mozelle Batiste Delacroix in “Eve’s Bayou” (1997)
— Mae Thelma in “The Hurricane” (1999)
— Dr. Angie Baxter Hubbard / Dr. Angie Baxter / Angie Baxter Hubbard / Angie Baxter / Angie Hubbard / Dr. Anti Baxter Hubbard in “All My Children” (1982-2011)
31 / 46OMDb
Judith Scott
– Born: Fort Bragg, North Carolina, USA (not available)
– Known for:
— Marilyn Jones in “Guess Who” (2005)
— Resident in “Fracture” (2007)
— Estella in “Flightplan” (2005)
32 / 46OMDb
Anita Morris
– Born: Durham, North Carolina, USA (3/14/1943)
– Died: 3/2/1994
– Known for:
— Carol in “Ruthless People” (1986)
— Claudette Katsenback in “Radioland Murders” (1994)
— Dido Lament in “Absolute Beginners” (1986)
33 / 46OMDb
Sonya Wilde
– Born: Buncombe County, North Carolina, USA (11/2/1937)
– Known for:
— Bernice Lee / Lila Brownell in “I Passed for White” (1960)
— Tani in “Gunslinger” (1961)
— Tani in "Gunslinger" (1961)
— Caroline in "The Americans" (1961)
34 / 46OMDb
Fortune Feimster
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (7/1/1980)
– Known for:
— Colette Kimball-Kinney in “The Mindy Project” (2015-2017)
— Lonny in “Office Christmas Party” (2016)
— Writer in “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (2020)
35 / 46OMDb
Lee Purcell
– Born: Cherry Point, North Carolina, USA (6/15/1947)
– Known for:
— Mabel Ritter in “JL Ranch” (2016)
— Francine Gingerfield in “Kids vs Monsters” (2015)
— Beth Brent in “Valley Girl” (1983)
36 / 46OMDb
Brooke Sorenson
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (7/13/1999)
– Known for:
— Tammy LaFontaine in “Modern Family” (2014-2015)
— Violet in “Austin & Ally” (2015)
— Kim Lomack in “Unearth” (2020)
37 / 46OMDb
Mackenzie Mauzy
– Born: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA (10/14/1988)
– Known for:
— Rapunzel in “Into the Woods” (2014)
— Abigail / Abigail Morgan in “Forever” (2014-2015)
— Linda Kasabian in “Manson’s Lost Girls” (2016)
38 / 46OMDb
Madisyn Shipman
– Born: Kings Mountain, North Carolina, USA (11/20/2002)
– Known for:
— Violet in “The Peanuts Movie” (2015)
— Kenzie Bell in “Game Shakers” (2015-2019)
— Flora in “Red Ruby” (2019-2021)
39 / 46OMDb
Briana Venskus
– Born: Wilmington, North Carolina, USA (8/19/1984)
– Known for:
— Tommy in “Sorry for Your Loss” (2019)
— Beatrice in “The Walking Dead” (2016-2020)
— Billie in “Grace and Frankie” (2016)
40 / 46OMDb
Anne Jeffreys
– Born: Goldsboro, North Carolina, USA (1/26/1923)
– Died: 9/27/2017
– Known for:
— Maxine Manning in “Riffraff” (1947)
— Helen Rogers in “Dillinger” (1945)
— Tess Trueheart in “Dick Tracy vs. Cueball” (1946)
41 / 46OMDb
Samantha Esteban
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (10/25/1979)
– Known for:
— Letty in “Harsh Times” (2005)
— Maria Lopez in “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” (1995-2000)
— Letty in “Training Day” (2001)
42 / 46OMDb
Austin Highsmith Garces
– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA (3/31/1981)
– Known for:
— Phoebe in “Dolphin Tale” (2011)
— Kristen Lang in “Scream: The TV Series” (2016)
— Kristin in “Criminal Minds” (2010)
43 / 46OMDb
Donna W. Scott
– Born: North Carolina, USA (not available)
– Known for:
— Beth in “Deja Vu” (2006)
— Barbara in “Water for Elephants” (2011)
— Agent Dina Wilson in “Domino” (2005)
44 / 46OMDb
Ashley Fliehr
– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA (4/5/1986)
– Known for:
— Charlotte Flair / Charlotte / Self – Audience Member in “WWE Raw” (2004-2021)
— Charlotte Flair in “Punky Brewster” (2021)
— Heather Rockrear in “Psych: The Movie” (2017)
45 / 46OMDb
Rhoda Griffis
– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA (1/9/1965)
– Known for:
— Beth in “The Blind Side” (2009)
— Rikki Coleman in “Runaway Jury” (2003)
— Five and Dime Manager in “Walk the Line” (2005)
46 / 46OMDb
Crystal Fox
– Born: Tryon, North Carolina, USA (not available)
– Known for:
— Katie Bell in “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)
— Officer LuAnn Corbin / Cpl. Luann Corbin / Officer Luann Corbin / Sgt. LuAnn Corbin / Sgt. Luann Corbin / Cpl. LuAnn Corbin / Luann Corbin / Officer Luanne Corbin in “In the Heat of the Night” (1989-1995)
— Hanna Young in “The Haves and the Have Nots” (2013-2021)