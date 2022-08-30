TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive.

Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch farm Road with 18-year-old Sidney Brittian Langson, also of Trinity, in the front passenger seat.

A 57-year-old Trinity woman was driving south in a 2016 Ford Escape SUV.

Troopers say the Acura crossed the center line and hit the SUV head-on.

The teenage driver of the Acura suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Langston, her passenger, died at the scene. Troopers say the two were unrestrained during the crash.

The driver of the SUV and a 14-year-old passenger were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Troopers say charges are pending.