Teen gets stiches after likely shark bite at NC beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach needed more than a dozen stitches after he was bitten by what officials think was a shark, news outlets report.

Town Manager Tim Owens said lifeguards and emergency personnel tended to the boy’s injury after he walked out of the water on July 27.

The teen’s family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten, his father, Ivan Nekrasov, said. The teen then turned to his family and told them to get out of the water.

After his wound on his right calf was tended to on the beach, the teen was taken to a hospital where he received 15 stitches.

No one got a good look at what bit the boy, but Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers said they believe it was a shark. The doctor who tended to the teen believes the wound was likely caused by a small shark about three or four feet long, Nekrasov said.

The bite won’t deter the teen from going back into the ocean and he told first responders at the scene he couldn’t wait to go back into the water, Nekrasov said.