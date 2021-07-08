Teen charged in shooting death of 72-year-old NC gas station clerk

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Greensboro gas station clerk, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Avion Carnel Bell, 19, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Greensboro police were called to the Speedway gas station at 2834 Battleground Ave. at 6:03 a.m. on July 1 on a report of an aggravated assault. Officers found a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro, passed away from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. She was an employee of the Speedway gas station.

Maggie Reyes is a Speedway customer and often stopped in when Grant worked in the store. She remembers her as “Pat.”

“I was really hoping she was going to make it,” Reyes said. “She was a very sweet lady, she really was, a very hard worker.”

“We’d see her every morning when I’d come in to buy my breakfast before I came into work,” said Loraine Vallad, a florist at Clemmons Florist Inc., which is next door to the gas station.

Seeing Grant was something Vallad looked forward to each morning.

“She was just really friendly and outgoing and a nice lady,” Vallad said.

Bell is being held in the Guilford County jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.