Teen arrested after making threats of mass violence against several Guilford County Schools on social media, police say

Kayshaun Williams

HIGH POINT, NC — An 18-year-old has been arrested after several Guilford County Schools were threatened on social media.

Monday evening, High Point Police were “inundated” with tips regarding a threat posted on social media.

The threat included pictures of firearms and a list of Guilford County Schools.

Detectives began investigating these threats and warrants were issued for Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, for false report of mass violence on educational property.

Police searched Williams’ residence and no firearms were found in the home. They believe that the photo of a gun used in the threatening message was taken off the internet.

Per Williams’ indictment, he is accused of making multiple social media posts with photographs of firearms indicating a potential report of mass violence to occurs at multiple high schools to include Southwest High School, Andrews High School, Southern Guilford High School, Southwest Guilford High School, Northeast Guilford High School.

Deputies from Guilford County assisted in locating Williams at his residence. He was arrested for this incident.

According to High Point police, Williams admitted to making the threat on social media when interviewed.

High Point police say that this was not a result of gang violence, but of “personality conflicts” between Williams and other unidentified students.

He received a $250,000 secured bond.