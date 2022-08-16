RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy.

Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being shot several times on Aug. 11. Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m., said Sheriff Gerald Baker. Baker said Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and his K-9, Sasha, remained inside the patrol vehicle.

The sheriff said Byrd had been patrolling the area after a series of calls came in. He said he believed Byrd “had the occasion” to come down Battle Bridge Road when he came to a stop and exited the vehicle to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at about 11:05 p.m.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office photos show the suspect vehicle that was involved in the homicide of Deputy Byrd. The sheriff’s office describes the truck as a pickup similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association represents the state’s 100 sheriffs. In a statement, they said they were “horrified by the recent acts of violence in which seven members of our profession have been injured or killed by gunfire in less than three weeks.”

The association offered their condolences to the friends, coworkers and communities who have lost a law enforcement officer recently.

Byrd’s death came days after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman died from gunshot wounds sustained while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Late last month, Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot while responding to a car theft. She survived her injuries.

“A safe, civil, and peaceful society requires a collective commitment to decency and to following public standards; it also requires a system of accountability in our communities for those who violate the

law,” the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association said.

The sheriff’s office has said there was camera footage that may help them in this case. They have not provided any suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748.