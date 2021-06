CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — An armed suspect was arrested at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to an alert.

On Tuesday, campus police arrested a person who was spotted sitting in a vehicle in the Campus Health parking lot.

When officers approached, they saw multiple firearms in the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate.