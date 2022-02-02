Susie, dog whose abuse case toughened NC animal cruelty laws, diagnosed with tumor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A brave dog whose shocking abuse case changed North Carolina laws, inspired movies, books and a charitable foundation, has been diagnosed with a tumor.

Susie’s Law made animal cruelty a low-level felony and allows judges to sentence offenders to jail in certain cases. It went into effect in 2010.

The law passed after a court sentenced a man in 2009 to probation for setting Susie on fire as a 10-week-old puppy, sparking outrage amongst North Carolinians.

Susie was found with severe second and third-degree burns over most of her body in Greenfield Park in south Greensboro. Her ears were burned off and she had a broken jaw and teeth.

The woman who adopted Susie, Donna Smith Lawrence, posted on her Facebook that Susie has a bone tumor of the spine.

“The next step is to take Susie for further diagnostics to determine if it’s cancer or benign,” she wrote. “We cannot imagine life without her.”

Susie’s Hope, a movie about Susie, premiered at RiverRun Film Festival in 2013.

Donna asks for people’s prayers for Susie as they take this next step.