WILMINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined government leaders at the Port of Wilmington Tuesday to see recent improvements made at the cargo facility.

“In the budget was about 200 million dollars to help improve the structures here and this new complex almost doubling production,” said Cooper.

The improvements were mainly focused on getting more cargo containers off ships and on trucks headed for distribution facilities.

The Governor says bringing more ships and cargo customers to Wilmington will help the jobs sector and the cost of goods locally.

“Not only is that good for the economy and creates jobs, but it helps equipment and supplies move through the system better… but it can help lower the cost on working families,” said Cooper.

“How do we improve — how do we get better and how do we stay efficient because we want to keep the customers we have, but we also want to gain new customers,” said state Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette.

He says the largest impact will be the increased capacity to unload newer ships that carry more cargo. The Neopanamax rated cranes can operate on the largest ships in the world.

Governor Cooper wants young North Carolinians to keep the ports and maritime jobs in mind as they explore career choices.

He says our future is in their hands.

“Many people are unaware of the jobs that have been created in advanced manufacturing and these skilled jobs that are there — they can do and make a really good living for their family,” said Cooper.