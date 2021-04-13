Study: Here’s the best places to get a mortgage in North Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Doing some house hunting? Here are the best places to get a mortgage according to a recent study.

SmartAsset identified the Best Places to Get a Mortgage in each state by analyzing four metrics, including mortgage approval rates, financing costs, property taxes, and annual mortgage payments.

For a look at how the top counties in North Carolina stacked up, check out the table below:

Rank County Loan Funding Rate 5 Year Borrowing Costs Property Tax Annual Mortgage Payment Best Mortgage Markets Index 1 Watauga, NC 68.32% $68,395 $5,614 $13,056 91.90 2 Clay, NC 67.17% $68,395 $6,062 $13,056 91.13 3 Currituck, NC 66.26% $68,395 $6,118 $13,056 90.69 4 Macon, NC 64.96% $68,395 $6,026 $13,056 90.16 5 Dare, NC 66.95% $68,395 $8,007 $13,056 89.92 6 Cherokee, NC 65.44% $68,395 $7,103 $13,056 89.76 7 Chatham, NC 68.74% $68,395 $9,732 $13,056 89.73 8 Brunswick, NC 66.51% $68,395 $8,200 $13,056 89.61 9 New Hanover, NC 67.16% $68,395 $9,230 $13,056 89.31 10 Henderson, NC 65.20% $68,395 $7,867 $13,056 89.21

To calculate the overall borrowing costs, SmartAsset analyzed the expected costs throughout the first five years for a $200,000 mortgage with a 20% down payment, including closing costs.

SmartAsset calculated the ease of getting a mortgage as the ratio of mortgage applications to mortgage originations (secured mortgages) in each county.

Annual mortgage payments are a measure of the annual principal and interest payments for a $200,000 loan in that location using average mortgage rates in each county.

Finally, SmartAsset ranked locations based on these four factors, giving equal weight to each factor. The areas with the lowest average rankings are the best places to get a mortgage, they said.

For a further break down, please click here.