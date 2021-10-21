Students arrested after ‘disturbance’ at NC high school; no shots fired; school put on lockdown

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville High School was on lockdown Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at the school.

According to the Thomasville City Schools superintendent, the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to trespassers on campus.

Thomasville police said the disturbance involved students. The students involved have been arrested.

According to police, no shots were fired, and no one was injured. No weapons were found on school property, and there is no evidence that anyone had a gun at this time.

Police are investigating a disturbance at Thomasville High School involving students. NO shots were ever fired and there were NO injuries. Police have arrested the students involved. No evidence of anyone possessing a gun at this time. — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) October 21, 2021

Deputies are on scene and have entrances into the school blocked off. FOX8 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

The superintendent is asking for parents not to come to the school.