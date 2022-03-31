(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The price of everything seems to be going up. So how are you watching your dollar at the grocery store?

“I have a ballpark of what it should be,” said Kevin Eppley, as he was loading groceries into the car. “As I am ringing it up, obviously I grab it off the shelf, I low key kind of remember the price.”

You’re not the only one minding the store, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures division has been busy checking the prices at stores as well to make sure customers get what they paid for.

“Many stores across our state are having problems with customers that are basically mad because they’re being charged more than that price on that shelf tag,” said Chad Parker, program manager with NC weights and measures.

The department responds to complaints and does routine inspections of the store’s Universal Product Code, or UPC. The inspector selects random items and makes sure the price tag on the shelf matches the scanned price. If 2% of the items scanned ring up for a higher amount, that store fails.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been, I think it’s because we’ve hit a 40 year high of inflation,” added Parker. “This is not normal times, so it makes our job very busy lately.”

A recent inspection report for Mecklenburg County from January 1, 2022, through March 21, 2022, shows 8 out of 38 stores failed. The Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard was one, but the store passed a follow-up inspection.

“I don’t know my prices until I asked them hey what’s my total,” said Eunice Ortiz, as she thought about her experience shopping at the location.

We reached out to Walmart, and Dollar General two companies that had at least two stores fail inspections and neither responded.

Target had one store listed in the report and said in a statement, “We recognize there were several errors within our in-store shelf label pricing displays at our Charlotte North location and we’re working to ensure those are accurate.”

“We try to go out and do routine inspections to protect the customer,” said Parker. “But we can’t be at every store all the time. So, it’s up to you to watch your receipt.”

On a store fails an inspection, the management has 30 days to correct the problem. If the problem is still not corrected, the store faces a fine up to a maximum of $5,000.