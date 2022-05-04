ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emerald ash borer, a tree-killing insect found in a number of areas across North Carolina, was recently found in Stanly County for the first time, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the “EAB” is a metallic-green beetle that bores into ash trees and feeds on the tissues beneath the bark, killing the tree.

The bug was found on a property in Albemarle, officials said, making Stanly County the 62nd county in the state where the beetle has been detected.

“A forestry consultant noticed a “D” shaped exit hole in the ash tree canopies while clearing an area,” said Jim Moeller, forest health specialist with the N.C. Forest Service. “Once the trees were cut down, N.C. Forest Service personnel helped peel back the bark and found the insect.”

Officials said the adult insects lay eggs in the bark. When the eggs hatch, the larvae bore into the bark and feed on the tissues within the tree, disrupting the movement of nutrients and water within the tree leading to its slow death.

The N.C. Forest Service said to look for thinning and dying crowns, increased woodpecker activity, 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes, galleries inside the bark, cream-colored larvae, and sprouting from the main stem of the tree.

The insects typically set up shop in native ash trees and native white fringetrees. They’re typically active from late spring to early summer.

The EAB typically spread through human activity like transporting firewood, officials said. Burning local or treated wood helps reduce the spread.

Other counties in North Carolina that have detected the beetle include: Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin and Yancey.