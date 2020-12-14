Stanly County officials seek help in finding missing woman

Officials in Stanly County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman on Monday.

Albemarle resident Kimberly Almond, 35, was reported missing by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

She is described by officials as 5’3″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is known to frequent Rowan and Cabarrus counties.

Officials say they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-986-3714.

