Stanly Co. police chief accused of promoting fake vaccine cards is suspended

OAKBORO, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A police chief in Stanly County has been suspended for promoting fake vaccine cards to his officers, according to a statement from the Oakboro mayor and town officials released on Wednesday.

The letter accuses Oakboro Police Chief TJ Smith of violating the town’s personnel policy and the police department’s policy manual. Smith encouraged officers to attend a ‘clinic’ to obtain vaccine cards without having to get vaccinated.

Smith has been placed on unpaid leave for two weeks and six months probation, according to the statement released Wednesday from the town administrator, Doug Burgess.